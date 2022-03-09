BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Buys 11,307 Shares of EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO – Get Rating) by 88.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,103 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,307 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in EnPro Industries were worth $2,100,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. KBC Group NV bought a new position in shares of EnPro Industries in the third quarter worth approximately $60,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of EnPro Industries in the third quarter worth approximately $116,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of EnPro Industries in the third quarter worth approximately $191,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in shares of EnPro Industries by 8.7% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,611 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of EnPro Industries by 181.8% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.14% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Steven R. Bower sold 1,308 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.29, for a total value of $139,027.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO John M. Childress II sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.61, for a total value of $1,076,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on NPO. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of EnPro Industries from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. StockNews.com cut shares of EnPro Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $121.67.

Shares of NYSE NPO opened at $96.36 on Wednesday. EnPro Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $79.80 and a one year high of $117.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $108.33. The company has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of 11.30 and a beta of 1.46.

EnPro Industries (NYSE:NPO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $280.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $253.77 million. EnPro Industries had a return on equity of 10.01% and a net margin of 15.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.24 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that EnPro Industries, Inc. will post 7.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 1st. This is a positive change from EnPro Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. EnPro Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 13.13%.

EnPro Industries, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacturing, and marketing of proprietary engineered industrial products. It operates through the following segments: Sealing Technologies, Advanced Surface Technologies, and Engineered Materials. The Sealing Technologies segment designs, manufactures, and sells sealing products including metallic, non-metallic, and composite material gaskets.

