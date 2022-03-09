BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Acquires 23,390 Shares of Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA – Get Rating) by 33.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 93,754 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,390 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Easterly Government Properties were worth $1,937,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Easterly Government Properties by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,932 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Easterly Government Properties during the 3rd quarter valued at $83,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Easterly Government Properties during the 3rd quarter valued at $84,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Easterly Government Properties by 24.7% during the 3rd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,633 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 919 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Easterly Government Properties in the second quarter worth $237,000. 90.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:DEA opened at $21.36 on Wednesday. Easterly Government Properties, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.64 and a 52-week high of $23.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $21.46 and a 200 day moving average of $21.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of 61.03 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 3.46 and a current ratio of 3.46.

Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.02). Easterly Government Properties had a return on equity of 2.20% and a net margin of 10.94%. The company had revenue of $71.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.11 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Easterly Government Properties, Inc. will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a $0.265 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.96%. Easterly Government Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 302.86%.

In other Easterly Government Properties news, CEO William C. Trimble sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.40, for a total transaction of $149,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 9.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

DEA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Easterly Government Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Raymond James cut shares of Easterly Government Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Easterly Government Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Easterly Government Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Easterly Government Properties currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.10.

Easterly Government Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, and management of commercial properties that are leased to U.S. Government agencies. The company was founded on October 10, 2014 and is headquartered in Washington, DC.

