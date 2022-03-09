BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Acquires 1,781 Shares of Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA – Get Rating) by 17.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 11,843 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,781 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Murphy USA were worth $1,981,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of Murphy USA in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,062,000. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of Murphy USA by 513.9% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 598,670 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $100,133,000 after acquiring an additional 501,150 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Murphy USA by 52.2% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 381,043 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $63,734,000 after acquiring an additional 130,708 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Murphy USA by 27.6% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 360,959 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $60,374,000 after acquiring an additional 78,147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Murphy USA by 137.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 312,836 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $41,723,000 after acquiring an additional 180,904 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MUSA opened at $169.34 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.28 and a beta of 0.98. Murphy USA Inc. has a twelve month low of $123.83 and a twelve month high of $202.20. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $187.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $177.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23.

Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $4.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.20 by $1.03. The business had revenue of $4.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.56 billion. Murphy USA had a return on equity of 50.07% and a net margin of 2.29%. Murphy USA’s quarterly revenue was up 66.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.16 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Murphy USA Inc. will post 11.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, February 21st were issued a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. Murphy USA’s payout ratio is 7.73%.

In other Murphy USA news, SVP Terry P. Hatten sold 2,910 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.03, for a total transaction of $523,887.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 7.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on MUSA shares. Raymond James increased their price target on Murphy USA from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Murphy USA from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $225.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 28th.

Murphy USA, Inc engages in the motor fuel products and convenience merchandise through retail stores, namely Murphy USA and Murphy Express. It provides Walmart discount program which offers a cents-off per gallon purchased for fuel when using specific payment methods. The company was founded on March 1, 2013 and is headquartered in El Dorado, AR.

