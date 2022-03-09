BMO Real Estate Investments Limited (LON:BREI) to Issue GBX 1 Dividend

BMO Real Estate Investments Limited (LON:BREI – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Tuesday, March 1st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a dividend of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share on Thursday, March 31st. This represents a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
BREI opened at GBX 89 ($1.17) on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £214.23 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.83. BMO Real Estate Investments has a twelve month low of GBX 68.20 ($0.89) and a twelve month high of GBX 96.20 ($1.26). The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 87.95. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.50.
About BMO Real Estate Investments (Get Rating)
