BMO Capital Markets Cuts Sleep Country Canada (TSE:ZZZ) Price Target to C$39.00

Sleep Country Canada (TSE:ZZZ – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$45.00 to C$39.00 in a research note issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price target indicates a potential upside of 44.18% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of Sleep Country Canada from C$44.00 to C$38.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on Sleep Country Canada from C$40.00 to C$46.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Sleep Country Canada from C$33.00 to C$38.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. CIBC boosted their price objective on Sleep Country Canada from C$41.00 to C$47.00 in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Sleep Country Canada from C$42.00 to C$45.00 in a report on Monday, November 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Sleep Country Canada has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$39.43.

Shares of Sleep Country Canada stock opened at C$27.05 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.70. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$34.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$35.19. Sleep Country Canada has a 52 week low of C$26.02 and a 52 week high of C$41.97. The stock has a market cap of C$998.52 million and a PE ratio of 11.38.

Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in retailing mattress and bedding related products in Canada. The company offers a range of mattresses, adjustable lifestyle bases, pillows, duvets, duvet covers, mattress toppers and protectors, pet beds, weighted blankets, throws, sheets, headboards, footboards, frames, mattress and pillow cases, platforms, metal frames, blankets, mattress pads, and other sleep accessories.

