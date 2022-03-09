BMO Capital and Income Investment Trust PLC (LON:BCI) Announces GBX 2.65 Dividend

BMO Capital and Income Investment Trust PLC (LON:BCI – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Tuesday, February 22nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.65 ($0.03) per share on Thursday, March 31st. This represents a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of LON:BCI opened at GBX 286 ($3.75) on Wednesday. BMO Capital and Income Investment Trust has a 12-month low of GBX 269.56 ($3.53) and a 12-month high of GBX 345 ($4.52). The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 325.12 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 326.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.03. The stock has a market cap of £306.64 million and a PE ratio of 3.05.

BMO Capital and Income Investment Trust PLC is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by F&C Investment Business Ltd. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in dividend paying value stocks of companies.

