BMO Capital and Income Investment Trust PLC (LON:BCI) Announces GBX 2.65 Dividend

BMO Capital and Income Investment Trust PLC (LON:BCI – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Tuesday, February 22nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.65 ($0.03) per share on Thursday, March 31st. This represents a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
Shares of LON:BCI opened at GBX 286 ($3.75) on Wednesday. BMO Capital and Income Investment Trust has a 12-month low of GBX 269.56 ($3.53) and a 12-month high of GBX 345 ($4.52). The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 325.12 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 326.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.03. The stock has a market cap of £306.64 million and a PE ratio of 3.05.
BMO Capital and Income Investment Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)
Featured Articles
- 3 Attractive Stocks with P/E Ratios Under 10
- The 3 Best Biotech Stocks to Buy in March
- Got Stagflation Worries? 3 Stocks to Help You Get Around It
- Time to Take Some Twitter Stock
- The Bottom Is In For Desktop Metal
Receive News & Ratings for BMO Capital and Income Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BMO Capital and Income Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.