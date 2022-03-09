Blue Star Gold (CVE:BAU) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $0.34

Blue Star Gold Corp. (CVE:BAU – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.34 and last traded at C$0.34, with a volume of 36166 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.38.
The company has a market cap of C$19.14 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.31, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.17. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.39.
Blue Star Gold Company Profile (CVE:BAU)
Recommended Stories
- REV Group Grinds Its Gears On Supply Chain Headwinds
- Insiders And Institutions Buy Thor Industries In Q1 2022
- 3 Attractive Stocks with P/E Ratios Under 10
- The 3 Best Biotech Stocks to Buy in March
- Got Stagflation Worries? 3 Stocks to Help You Get Around It
Receive News & Ratings for Blue Star Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blue Star Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.