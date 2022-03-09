Blue Star Gold (CVE:BAU) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $0.34

Blue Star Gold Corp. (CVE:BAU – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.34 and last traded at C$0.34, with a volume of 36166 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.38.

The company has a market cap of C$19.14 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.31, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.17. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.39.

Blue Star Gold Company Profile

Blue Star Gold Corp., an exploration stage company, acquires and develops mineral properties in Canada. It explores for gold and silver deposits. The company owns a 100% interest in the Hood River property covering an area of approximately 8,015 hectares located in Nunavut, Canada. It also holds interest in the Ulu property that covers an area of 947 hectares located in western Nunavut; and the Roma Project, which consists of 9 claim blocks covering an area of 7,683 hectares located in the High Lake Greenstone Belt.

