BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) Downgraded to Neutral at Exane BNP Paribas

Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have $725.00 price target on the asset manager’s stock.

BLK has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on BlackRock from $756.00 to $795.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on BlackRock from $1,051.00 to $1,043.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on BlackRock from $1,125.00 to $1,024.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of BlackRock from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $725.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of BlackRock in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $948.25.

BlackRock stock opened at $662.87 on Tuesday. BlackRock has a twelve month low of $660.15 and a twelve month high of $973.16. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $806.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $873.95. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.22.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 14th. The asset manager reported $10.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.16 by $0.26. BlackRock had a return on equity of 16.54% and a net margin of 30.46%. The business had revenue of $5.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $10.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that BlackRock will post 42.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 7th will be paid a dividend of $4.88 per share. This is an increase from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 4th. This represents a $19.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is 51.09%.

In related news, Director Mark Mccombe sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $819.32, for a total transaction of $1,147,048.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BLK. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc increased its holdings in BlackRock by 26.4% in the fourth quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 872 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $811,000 after buying an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its holdings in BlackRock by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 1,959 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,794,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Ascent Group LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock in the fourth quarter valued at about $376,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in BlackRock by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 599 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $549,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Echo45 Advisors LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock in the fourth quarter valued at about $334,000. 93.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Ralph L.

