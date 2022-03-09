BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:BNY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:BNY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,400 shares, an increase of 33.3% from the January 31st total of 3,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 55,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Several research firms recently issued reports on BNY. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust from $62.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd.

Shares of BNY stock opened at $12.45 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $13.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.57. BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust has a 1-year low of $12.32 and a 1-year high of $16.44.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.047 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.53%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 299,426 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,425,000 after purchasing an additional 10,593 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $157,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $203,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 260,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,850,000 after acquiring an additional 25,521 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc lifted its stake in BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 215,946 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,192,000 after acquiring an additional 1,697 shares during the last quarter.

About BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust

BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust is a closed-end investment fund/investment trust company. Its investment objective is to provide current income exempt from regular federal income taxes and New York State and New York City personal income taxes. The company was founded on July 26, 2001 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

