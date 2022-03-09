Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust (NYSE:BIGZ) Shares Purchased by Wedbush Securities Inc.

Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust (NYSE:BIGZ – Get Rating) by 58.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 85,712 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,505 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust were worth $1,246,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust in the second quarter worth $25,000. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 46,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $844,000 after purchasing an additional 2,053 shares in the last quarter. Beaton Management Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust by 23.4% during the 3rd quarter. Beaton Management Co. Inc. now owns 17,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC grew its holdings in Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust by 35.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 19,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 5,064 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new position in Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $97,000.

Get Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust alerts:

In other Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust news, Portfolio Manager Misha Lozovik purchased 7,500 shares of Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.85 per share, for a total transaction of $96,375.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert W. Fairbairn acquired 15,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.91 per share, for a total transaction of $205,269.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 34,458 shares of company stock worth $453,087 over the last quarter.

NYSE BIGZ opened at $11.09 on Wednesday. Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust has a 12 month low of $10.77 and a 12 month high of $23.05. The company’s fifty day moving average is $13.13.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.82%.

Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust Profile (Get Rating)

BlackRock Innovation and Growth Trust is a newly organized, non-diversified, closed-end management investment company with no operating history. The Trust’s investment objectives are to provide total return and income through a combination of current income, current gains and long-term capital appreciation.§ The Trust will invest primarily in equity securities issued by mid- and small-capitalization companies that BlackRock Advisors, LLC (the “Advisor”) believes have above-average earnings growth potential.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.