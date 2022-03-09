BlackRock Capital Investment (NASDAQ:BKCC) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

BlackRock Capital Investment (NASDAQ:BKCC – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “BlackRock Kelso Capital Corporation provides responsive, creative and flexible capital solutions to middle-market companies. BlackRock Kelso Capital provides middle-market companies with flexible financing solutions, including senior and junior secured, unsecured and subordinated debt securities and loans, and equity securities. The Companies strategy is to provide capital to meet our clients’ current and future needs across this spectrum, creating long-term partnerships with growing middle-market companies. “

Separately, TheStreet upgraded BlackRock Capital Investment from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th.

Shares of BKCC opened at $4.08 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.12 and a 200 day moving average of $4.13. BlackRock Capital Investment has a fifty-two week low of $3.25 and a fifty-two week high of $4.47. The firm has a market cap of $301.19 million, a P/E ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75.

BlackRock Capital Investment (NASDAQ:BKCC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The asset manager reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $12.60 million during the quarter. BlackRock Capital Investment had a return on equity of 5.80% and a net margin of 143.77%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.10 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that BlackRock Capital Investment will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in BlackRock Capital Investment by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 521,727 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,087,000 after buying an additional 59,111 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock Capital Investment in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock Capital Investment in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in BlackRock Capital Investment in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of BlackRock Capital Investment by 45.7% during the fourth quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 44,964 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 14,097 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 24.35% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Capital Investment Corp, a Traded Fund, seeks investment opportunities in middle market companies located in the US and Canada with revenues of $50 million to $1 billion. The fund targets companies operating in the field of consumer services, technology, distribution, commercial services, Health services, Retail trade, Finance, Transportation.

