Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Black Stone Minerals, L.P. (NYSE:BSM – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 22,149 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 415,350 shares.The stock last traded at $12.65 and had previously closed at $12.40.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Black Stone Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Black Stone Minerals from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Black Stone Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.65.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The company’s fifty day moving average is $11.56 and its 200-day moving average is $11.42. The stock has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a PE ratio of 16.76 and a beta of 1.24.

Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 20th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.41. Black Stone Minerals had a net margin of 50.66% and a return on equity of 29.37%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS. Analysts expect that Black Stone Minerals, L.P. will post 1.26 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 15th. This is a boost from Black Stone Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Black Stone Minerals’s payout ratio is 144.00%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Evergreen Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Black Stone Minerals during the 3rd quarter worth $430,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Black Stone Minerals by 14.1% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 102,608 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,236,000 after buying an additional 12,653 shares during the period. Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Black Stone Minerals by 60.4% in the third quarter. Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV now owns 334,558 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $4,031,000 after buying an additional 126,029 shares during the period. Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Black Stone Minerals in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,013,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Black Stone Minerals during the second quarter valued at approximately $161,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.71% of the company’s stock.

About Black Stone Minerals

Black Stone Minerals LP is an exploration company. The firm engages in the exploration of oil and natural gas minerals. It focuses in the operation of Louisiana-Mississippi Salt Basins, Western Gulf, Permian Basin, Palo Duro Basin, East Texas Basin, Anadarko Basin, Appalachian Basin, Arkoma Basin, Bend Arch-Fort Worth, and Southwestern Wyoming.

