BKD Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $215,000 in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

BKD Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 1,346 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Simon Property Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 127.7% during the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. Clean Yield Group raised its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 100.0% during the third quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 292 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 33.5% in the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 367 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in Simon Property Group by 46.9% in the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 373 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. 86.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on SPG. StockNews.com cut Simon Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $136.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $162.00 to $158.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Simon Property Group from $180.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $157.65.

Shares of SPG stock opened at $131.39 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $147.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $146.60. The stock has a market cap of $43.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.21, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.64. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $106.68 and a twelve month high of $171.12.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 58.02% and a net margin of 43.97%. Simon Property Group’s revenue was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.17 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 11.74 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.02%. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 96.49%.

Simon Property Group, Inc operates as a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. It owns, develops and manages retail real estate properties which primarily consist of regional malls, premium outlets and mills. Simon Property Group specializes in the ownership, development, management, leasing, acquisition and expansion of income-producing retail real estate assets.

