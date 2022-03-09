BKD Wealth Advisors LLC Has $387,000 Position in Kimball International, Inc. (NASDAQ:KBAL)

BKD Wealth Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Kimball International, Inc. (NASDAQ:KBAL – Get Rating) by 8.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 37,792 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,712 shares during the period. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kimball International were worth $387,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Kimball International by 2.0% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 45,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $600,000 after acquiring an additional 912 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Kimball International by 57.6% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 1,805 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Kimball International by 3.5% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 57,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $756,000 after acquiring an additional 1,947 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in Kimball International by 7.5% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 32,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after acquiring an additional 2,227 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of Kimball International by 8.8% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 27,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after acquiring an additional 2,249 shares in the last quarter. 64.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Timothy J. Wolfe acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.47 per share, with a total value of $47,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ KBAL opened at $9.02 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $331.86 million, a P/E ratio of -14.09 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Kimball International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.92 and a 12-month high of $14.86.

Kimball International (NASDAQ:KBAL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.13). Kimball International had a negative return on equity of 1.70% and a negative net margin of 3.96%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 25th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.99%. Kimball International’s payout ratio is -56.25%.

Kimball International, Inc engages in design and sale of furniture products and services. The firm focuses on commercial, hospitality, healthcare, education, government, and finance markets. It distributes its product under the Kimball, National, and Kimball Hospitality brands. The company was founded by Arnold Francis Habig, Alphonse Sermersheim, Ray Schneider, and Herbert Thyen in 1939 and is headquartered in Jasper, IN.

