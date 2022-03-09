BKD Wealth Advisors LLC Has $320,000 Position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

BKD Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 25.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 900 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $320,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. StrongBox Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. StrongBox Wealth LLC now owns 862 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Global Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Strategic Global Advisors LLC now owns 6,419 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,215,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Baldwin Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1.3% in the third quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC now owns 2,375 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $820,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Cadence Bank NA boosted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1.5% during the third quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 2,086 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $720,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Finally, AMG National Trust Bank grew its position in Lockheed Martin by 3.2% during the third quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 995 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. 74.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Stephanie C. Hill sold 1,418 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $449.80, for a total transaction of $637,816.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Brian P. Colan sold 1,937 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $426.45, for a total value of $826,033.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 17,250 shares of company stock worth $7,464,599. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of LMT opened at $448.99 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.20. Lockheed Martin Co. has a one year low of $324.23 and a one year high of $479.99. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $389.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $361.90. The company has a market capitalization of $122.27 billion, a PE ratio of 19.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 0.80.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $7.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.23 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $17.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.66 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 91.52% and a net margin of 9.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $6.38 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be given a $2.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $11.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is 49.21%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on LMT shares. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $387.00 to $401.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Lockheed Martin from $400.00 to $486.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on Lockheed Martin from $400.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $376.00 to $425.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $400.00 to $445.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $427.09.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corp. operates as a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS) and Space.

