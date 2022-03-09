BKD Wealth Advisors LLC Has $255,000 Stock Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

BKD Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 15.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,225 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $255,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HON. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 270,114 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $56,321,000 after buying an additional 11,767 shares in the last quarter. Fundamentun LLC lifted its stake in Honeywell International by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Fundamentun LLC now owns 16,550 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,451,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,715 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $775,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares during the last quarter. 17 Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. 17 Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,622 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,381,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 544.6% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 954 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 806 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

Several research firms have issued reports on HON. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Honeywell International from $237.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Honeywell International from $228.00 to $212.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Friday, January 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $230.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America lowered shares of Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $270.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $226.00 to $211.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $231.57.

Shares of HON stock opened at $183.24 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $125.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.13. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1 year low of $174.42 and a 1 year high of $236.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $198.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $210.68.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The conglomerate reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.01. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 30.52% and a net margin of 16.11%. The firm had revenue of $8.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.07 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be issued a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.49%.

Honeywell International Company Profile (Get Rating)

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes, specialty chemicals, electronic and advanced materials, process technology for refining and petrochemicals, and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business, and transportation.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.