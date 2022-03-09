BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) Sees Large Volume Increase

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ – Get Rating) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 131,635 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 91% from the previous session’s volume of 1,481,633 shares.The stock last traded at $57.19 and had previously closed at $56.54.

BJ has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $70.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $72.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, BJ’s Wholesale Club has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.45.

The firm has a market cap of $8.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.29, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.48. The business has a 50 day moving average of $62.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.06. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a return on equity of 84.80% and a net margin of 2.56%. The firm had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. will post 3.34 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Robert Allan Steele sold 11,812 shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.13, for a total transaction of $792,939.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in the 4th quarter valued at about $256,944,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 111.9% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,790,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,321,000 after purchasing an additional 945,508 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 679.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,061,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,499,000 after buying an additional 925,238 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 13,280.3% in the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 782,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,988,000 after purchasing an additional 776,896 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,634,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,047,047,000 after buying an additional 703,502 shares in the last quarter.

About BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ)

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of membership warehouse club. Its products categories include grocery; household and pet; television and electronics; furniture; computer and tablets; patio and outdoor living; lawn and garden; baby and kids; toys; home; health and beauty; appliances; and jewelry.

