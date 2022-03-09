Bitcoin Cash Trading 4.2% Lower This Week (BCH)

Bitcoin Cash (CURRENCY:BCH) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on March 9th. One Bitcoin Cash coin can currently be bought for about $309.73 or 0.00731473 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitcoin Cash has a total market cap of $5.89 billion and approximately $3.57 billion worth of Bitcoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Bitcoin Cash has traded 4.2% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Bitcoin Cash alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $42,343.92 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $83.73 or 0.00197743 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000767 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00005575 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $10.91 or 0.00025777 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Unbound (UNB) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000013 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000006 BTC.

SafeBlast (BLAST) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 23.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0360 or 0.00000085 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash Coin Profile

BCH is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 1st, 2017. Bitcoin Cash’s total supply is 19,003,638 coins. Bitcoin Cash’s official website is www.bitcoincash.org . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Cash is /r/Bitcoincash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Bitcoin Cash is bitcointalk.org . Bitcoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @bitcolncash and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Cash (BCH) is a hard forked version of the original Bitcoin. It is similar to bitcoin with regards to its protocol; Proof of Work SHA-256 hashing, 21,000,000 supply, same block times and reward system. However two main differences are the the blocksize limits, as of August 2017 Bitcoin has a 1MB blocksize limit whereas BCH proposes 8MB blocks. Bitcoin Cash is a proposal from the viaBTC mining pool and the Bitmain mining group to carry out a UAHF (User Activated Hard Fork) on August 1st 12:20 pm UTC. They rejected the agreed consensus (aka BIP-91 or SegWit2x) and have decided to fork the original Bitcoin blockchain and create this new version called “Bitcoin Cash”. Bitcoin Cash can be claimed by BTC owners who have their private keys or store their Bitcoins on a service that will split BCH for the customer. On November 15, 2020, Bitcoin Cash experienced a scheduled upgrade. Bitcoin Cash developers from various full node projects changed the Difficulty Adjustment Algorithm (DAA) to a new DAA called ‘aserti3-2d‘ (or ‘ASERT’ for short). Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), WhatToMine (Block Time only) “

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Cash

Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Cash using U.S. dollars directly can do so using Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Cash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Cash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.