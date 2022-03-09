BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX) Short Interest Up 33.0% in February

BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,660,000 shares, an increase of 33.0% from the January 31st total of 2,000,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,870,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BNTX. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in BioNTech during the third quarter worth about $25,000. KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in BioNTech during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in BioNTech during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in BioNTech during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in BioNTech during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.13% of the company’s stock.

BNTX opened at $128.16 on Wednesday. BioNTech has a 52-week low of $92.93 and a 52-week high of $464.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.08 billion, a PE ratio of 3.69 and a beta of -0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 2.76. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $175.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $253.17.

Several research firms have weighed in on BNTX. TheStreet lowered BioNTech from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $180.00 price target on BioNTech in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Bank of America boosted their price target on BioNTech from $341.00 to $349.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $299.00 price target on BioNTech in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on BioNTech from $284.00 to $217.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $271.00.

BioNTech Company Profile

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is involved in the developing of FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase I clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase I/II trial to treat HPV+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 that is in Phase I clinical trial for triple negative breast cancer; BNT115 in a Phase I trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116 for non-small cell lung cancer.It also develops neoantigen specific immunotherapies, such as Autogene cevumeran (BNT122), which is in Phase II clinical trial for first-line melanoma, as well as in Phase I clinical trial to treat multiple solid tumors; mRNA intratumoral immunotherapy comprising SAR441000 that is in Phase I clinical trial for solid tumors; and BNT141 and BNT142 to treat multiple solid tumors.

