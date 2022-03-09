Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) Cut to Hold at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has $223.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock, down from their prior target price of $304.00.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Biogen from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $290.00 to $202.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Biogen from $360.00 to $330.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Biogen from $335.00 to $305.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Biogen from $292.00 to $290.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Biogen from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their target price for the company from $227.00 to $248.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Eighteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $289.79.

Get Biogen alerts:

Biogen stock opened at $202.01 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $29.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.42, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $223.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $256.82. Biogen has a 52 week low of $200.36 and a 52 week high of $468.55.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $3.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.32 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.62 billion. Biogen had a net margin of 14.17% and a return on equity of 26.30%. Biogen’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.58 EPS. Research analysts expect that Biogen will post 15.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in Biogen by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 28,212 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $9,769,000 after acquiring an additional 2,962 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in Biogen by 300.7% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 651,320 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $225,534,000 after acquiring an additional 488,764 shares during the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Biogen in the 2nd quarter worth about $653,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Biogen by 180.2% during the 2nd quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 2,746 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $951,000 after purchasing an additional 1,766 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Waddell & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Biogen during the 2nd quarter valued at about $307,000. 82.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Biogen (Get Rating)

Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. It offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis, SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy, and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Biogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.