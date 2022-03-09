Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) Sets New 52-Week Low at $21.79

Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $21.79 and last traded at $22.70, with a volume of 11320536 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $23.42.

Several research firms have recently commented on BILI. Barclays began coverage on Bilibili in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Bilibili from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $105.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bilibili from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Bilibili from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Bilibili from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.63.

The firm has a market cap of $7.08 billion, a PE ratio of -8.28 and a beta of 1.35. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a current ratio of 2.74.

Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($4.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by ($3.58). The firm had revenue of $5.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.75 billion. Bilibili had a negative net margin of 35.05% and a negative return on equity of 27.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 50.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.36) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Bilibili Inc. will post -3.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lone Pine Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bilibili in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $569,908,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bilibili in the 4th quarter worth approximately $280,010,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Bilibili by 36.4% in the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 5,727,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000,000 after purchasing an additional 1,528,945 shares during the period. Krane Funds Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bilibili by 96.6% in the 3rd quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 3,455,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,660,000 after purchasing an additional 1,698,268 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Bilibili by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,081,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,706,000 after purchasing an additional 106,628 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.44% of the company’s stock.

Bilibili Company Profile

Bilibili, Inc is a holding company, which represents the iconic brand of online entertainment for young generations in China. It offers a wide array of content serving young generations’ diverse interests. The firm enables broad video-based content consumption scenarios centered around professional user generated videos, or professional user generated videos (PUGV), supplemented with live broadcasting, occupationally generated videos, or occupationally generated videos (OGV), and more.

