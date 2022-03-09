BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC) CFO Robert Alvarez Sells 5,409 Shares

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC – Get Rating) CFO Robert Alvarez sold 5,409 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.98, for a total transaction of $118,889.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

BIGC stock opened at $20.25 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of -18.93 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 7.24 and a current ratio of 7.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $29.69 and its 200 day moving average is $43.22. BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $19.55 and a one year high of $72.20.

BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $64.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.83 million. BigCommerce had a negative net margin of 34.88% and a negative return on equity of 27.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.21) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BIGC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of BigCommerce from $57.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BigCommerce from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of BigCommerce from $70.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of BigCommerce from $36.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of BigCommerce from $85.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.13.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in BigCommerce by 17.4% during the third quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC now owns 1,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in BigCommerce by 1.3% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 23,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,192,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in BigCommerce by 0.4% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 84,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,254,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in BigCommerce by 1.8% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 17,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $908,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of BigCommerce by 1.7% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 18,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $949,000 after buying an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. 79.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BigCommerce Company Profile

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc operates a software-as-a-service platform for small businesses, mid-markets, and large enterprises in the United States. The company's platform provides various services for launching and scaling ecommerce operation, including store design, catalog management, hosting, checkout, order management, reporting, and pre-integrations.

