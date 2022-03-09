Beyond Finance (BYN) 1-Day Volume Hits $1.29 Million

Beyond Finance (CURRENCY:BYN) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on March 9th. One Beyond Finance coin can currently be purchased for $1.59 or 0.00002717 BTC on major exchanges. Beyond Finance has a market capitalization of $14.09 million and $1.29 million worth of Beyond Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Beyond Finance has traded flat against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002381 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001789 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.78 or 0.00042332 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0615 or 0.00000146 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $2,737.72 or 0.06516679 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $41,944.29 or 0.99841187 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.50 or 0.00041654 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.68 or 0.00044469 BTC.

About Beyond Finance

Beyond Finance’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,863,175 coins. Beyond Finance’s official Twitter account is @beyondfinanceio

Beyond Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beyond Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beyond Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Beyond Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

