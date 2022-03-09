Beyond Air, Inc. (NASDAQ:XAIR) Shares Purchased by Baldwin Brothers LLC MA

Baldwin Brothers LLC MA lifted its stake in Beyond Air, Inc. (NASDAQ:XAIR – Get Rating) by 9.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,500 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA’s holdings in Beyond Air were worth $382,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in Beyond Air during the 3rd quarter valued at about $348,000. Kingdon Capital Management L.L.C. increased its holdings in Beyond Air by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. Kingdon Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 780,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,676,000 after acquiring an additional 85,000 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Beyond Air during the 2nd quarter valued at about $175,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Beyond Air by 134.4% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 26,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 15,246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in Beyond Air by 29.5% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 405,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,514,000 after acquiring an additional 92,500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.63% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on XAIR. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Beyond Air from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Beyond Air from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Beyond Air from $9.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Roth Capital lifted their price target on shares of Beyond Air from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.25.

Shares of NASDAQ XAIR opened at $6.73 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $200.76 million, a P/E ratio of -5.61 and a beta of -0.50. Beyond Air, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.62 and a 12 month high of $16.41. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.69.

Beyond Air (NASDAQ:XAIR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.04). During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.33) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Beyond Air, Inc. will post -1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Robert Carey bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.50 per share, with a total value of $95,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Steven A. Lisi bought 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.53 per share, for a total transaction of $341,200.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 14.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Beyond Air, Inc is a clinical-stage medical device and biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the developing a nitric oxide generator and delivery system that uses nitric oxide generated from ambient air and delivers precise amounts of nitric oxide to the lungs for the potential treatment of respiratory and other diseases.

