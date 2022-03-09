Berkshire Grey (NASDAQ:BGRY) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Berkshire Grey (NASDAQ:BGRY – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “Berkshire Grey Inc. is a pure-play robotics company. It offers fully integrated, AI-based software and hardware solutions to automate warehouses and logistics fulfillment centers. Berkshire Grey Inc., formerly known as Revolution Acceleration Acquisition Corp, is based in WASHINGTON. “
BGRY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group raised Berkshire Grey from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $8.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Bank of America began coverage on Berkshire Grey in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BGRY. VK Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Berkshire Grey in the third quarter valued at $397,672,000. NEA Management Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Berkshire Grey during the third quarter worth $268,733,000. Canaan Partners X LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Berkshire Grey during the third quarter worth $100,547,000. Washington Harbour Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Berkshire Grey during the third quarter worth $19,857,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Berkshire Grey during the third quarter worth $8,269,000. Institutional investors own 81.40% of the company’s stock.
Berkshire Grey Inc is a pure-play robotics company. It offers fully integrated, AI-based software and hardware solutions to automate warehouses and logistics fulfillment centers. Berkshire Grey Inc, formerly known as Revolution Acceleration Acquisition Corp, is based in WASHINGTON.
