Berkshire Grey (NASDAQ:BGRY) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Berkshire Grey (NASDAQ:BGRY – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Berkshire Grey Inc. is a pure-play robotics company. It offers fully integrated, AI-based software and hardware solutions to automate warehouses and logistics fulfillment centers. Berkshire Grey Inc., formerly known as Revolution Acceleration Acquisition Corp, is based in WASHINGTON. “

Get Berkshire Grey alerts:

BGRY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group raised Berkshire Grey from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $8.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Bank of America began coverage on Berkshire Grey in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of Berkshire Grey stock traded up $0.20 on Wednesday, reaching $3.71. 701,419 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 860,547. The company has a quick ratio of 6.23, a current ratio of 6.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.48. Berkshire Grey has a 1-year low of $2.87 and a 1-year high of $11.16.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BGRY. VK Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Berkshire Grey in the third quarter valued at $397,672,000. NEA Management Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Berkshire Grey during the third quarter worth $268,733,000. Canaan Partners X LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Berkshire Grey during the third quarter worth $100,547,000. Washington Harbour Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Berkshire Grey during the third quarter worth $19,857,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Berkshire Grey during the third quarter worth $8,269,000. Institutional investors own 81.40% of the company’s stock.

About Berkshire Grey (Get Rating)

Berkshire Grey Inc is a pure-play robotics company. It offers fully integrated, AI-based software and hardware solutions to automate warehouses and logistics fulfillment centers. Berkshire Grey Inc, formerly known as Revolution Acceleration Acquisition Corp, is based in WASHINGTON.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Berkshire Grey (BGRY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Berkshire Grey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Berkshire Grey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.