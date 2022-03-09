Berenberg Bank Analysts Give Shop Apotheke Europe (ETR:SAE) a €125.00 Price Target

Shop Apotheke Europe (ETR:SAE – Get Rating) received a €125.00 ($135.87) price objective from investment analysts at Berenberg Bank in a report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Berenberg Bank’s price objective points to a potential upside of 76.30% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on SAE. Jefferies Financial Group set a €201.00 ($218.48) target price on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €80.00 ($86.96) target price on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Warburg Research set a €161.00 ($175.00) price target on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe in a research note on Tuesday. Baader Bank set a €125.00 ($135.87) price target on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €147.00 ($159.78) price target on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €151.40 ($164.57).

Shares of SAE stock opened at €70.90 ($77.07) on Wednesday. Shop Apotheke Europe has a 12 month low of €75.70 ($82.28) and a 12 month high of €205.40 ($223.26). The stock has a market cap of $1.28 billion and a PE ratio of -60.81. The company has a current ratio of 4.32, a quick ratio of 3.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.52. The company’s fifty day moving average price is €101.04 and its 200-day moving average price is €127.13.

Shop Apotheke Europe N.V. owns and operates online pharmacies in Germany, Belgium, Austria, Switzerland, the Netherlands, France, and Italy. It provides prescription medications, over-the-counter medications, and pharmacy-related beauty and personal care products, as well as food supplements. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Sevenum, the Netherlands.

