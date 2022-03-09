Benson Hill Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:BHIL)

Benson Hill Inc (NYSE:BHIL – Get Rating) saw some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Investors bought 5,644 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 2,794% compared to the typical volume of 195 call options.

NYSE BHIL opened at $3.64 on Wednesday. Benson Hill has a 52-week low of $2.53 and a 52-week high of $10.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 6.02 and a quick ratio of 5.57.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Benson Hill during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Benson Hill during the third quarter worth about $79,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Benson Hill during the fourth quarter worth about $94,000. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in Benson Hill during the fourth quarter worth about $99,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Benson Hill during the fourth quarter worth about $102,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.18% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on BHIL. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Benson Hill in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Benson Hill in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company.

Benson Hill Inc is a food technology company unlocking the natural genetic diversity of plants with its cutting-edge food innovation engine. Benson Hill Inc, formerly known as Star Peak Corp II, is based in ST. LOUIS.

