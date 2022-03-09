Bennicas & Associates Inc. Has $4.84 Million Stock Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Bennicas & Associates Inc. trimmed its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 26.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,400 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 5,146 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up approximately 2.5% of Bennicas & Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Bennicas & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $4,843,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Microsoft during the third quarter worth about $1,254,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 11,696 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,169,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. boosted its position in Microsoft by 6.1% during the second quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 346,695 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $93,914,000 after purchasing an additional 19,983 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 4.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 68,123,020 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $18,454,527,000 after purchasing an additional 2,783,534 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Microsoft by 28.8% in the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 7,414,671 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,008,656,000 after purchasing an additional 1,655,734 shares during the last quarter. 69.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Microsoft alerts:

In related news, Director Emma N. Walmsley acquired 1,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $295.48 per share, with a total value of $502,316.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Emma N. Walmsley bought 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $311.53 per share, for a total transaction of $498,448.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on MSFT. Jefferies Financial Group set a $400.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Monday, January 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $400.00 price objective on Microsoft in a report on Monday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $380.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $364.00 to $372.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Microsoft presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $355.99.

Shares of Microsoft stock traded up $9.63 on Wednesday, hitting $285.48. 1,420,956 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 41,316,547. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market cap of $2.14 trillion, a PE ratio of 29.38, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $304.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $311.36. Microsoft Co. has a 52 week low of $229.35 and a 52 week high of $349.67.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The software giant reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.19. Microsoft had a return on equity of 45.73% and a net margin of 38.50%. The company had revenue of $51.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.80 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.03 EPS. Microsoft’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 9.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Microsoft Company Profile (Get Rating)

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of devices and platforms, including Office Commercial, Office Consumer, LinkedIn, and Dynamics business solutions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.