Bennicas & Associates Inc. Decreases Holdings in NovaGold Resources Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NG)

Bennicas & Associates Inc. cut its stake in shares of NovaGold Resources Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NG – Get Rating) (TSE:NG) by 12.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 26,900 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 4,000 shares during the quarter. Bennicas & Associates Inc.’s holdings in NovaGold Resources were worth $185,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in NovaGold Resources by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 118,200 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $813,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in NovaGold Resources by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 59,728 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 3,465 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in NovaGold Resources by 22.2% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,624 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 3,568 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of NovaGold Resources by 0.9% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 499,898 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $4,003,000 after acquiring an additional 4,442 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NovaGold Resources during the third quarter valued at about $1,225,000. 52.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NG traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.61. 34,671 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,489,016. The stock has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a PE ratio of -64.08 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 38.66, a quick ratio of 38.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. NovaGold Resources Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.97 and a 12 month high of $10.45.

NovaGold Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:NG – Get Rating ) (TSE:NG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The mining company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that NovaGold Resources Inc. will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on NG shares. Royal Bank of Canada set a $8.00 price target on NovaGold Resources and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NovaGold Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday.

In other NovaGold Resources news, Director Anthony P. Walsh sold 22,406 shares of NovaGold Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.10, for a total value of $159,082.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gregory A. Lang sold 22,060 shares of NovaGold Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.89, for a total transaction of $151,993.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 149,569 shares of company stock worth $1,039,271 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 29.05% of the company’s stock.

NovaGold Resources, Inc is a mineral exploration company, which engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of metal properties primarily located in Alaska and British Columbia. Its developments include Donlin Gold and Galore Creek projects. The company was founded by Gregory Shawn Johnson, John W.

