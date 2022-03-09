Baytex Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:BTEGF) Short Interest Up 29.4% in February

Baytex Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:BTEGF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,675,700 shares, an increase of 29.4% from the January 31st total of 4,387,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,433,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.0 days.

Shares of BTEGF stock opened at $4.92 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 2.75. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.10. Baytex Energy has a fifty-two week low of $0.97 and a fifty-two week high of $5.15.

A number of brokerages have commented on BTEGF. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Baytex Energy from C$4.75 to C$7.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Baytex Energy in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of Baytex Energy from C$5.00 to C$6.50 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of Baytex Energy from C$4.50 to C$4.25 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Baytex Energy from C$4.25 to C$4.50 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.84.

Baytex Energy Corp. operates as an oil & gas exploration and production company. It engages in the acquisition, development and production of crude oil and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and in the Eagle Ford in the United States. The company was founded on June 3, 1993 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

