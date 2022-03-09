Barclays Reaffirms Overweight Rating for Cairn Energy (LON:CNE)

Cairn Energy (LON:CNE – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by Barclays in a report released on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 245 ($3.21) target price on the oil and gas development company’s stock. Barclays‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 25.77% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on CNE. reduced their price target on shares of Cairn Energy from GBX 245 ($3.21) to GBX 220 ($2.88) and set a “speculative buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 12th. Peel Hunt downgraded Cairn Energy to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from GBX 225 ($2.95) to GBX 180 ($2.36) in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Cairn Energy from GBX 221 ($2.90) to GBX 227 ($2.97) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on Cairn Energy from GBX 205 ($2.69) to GBX 220 ($2.88) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Cairn Energy from GBX 250 ($3.28) to GBX 235 ($3.08) and set a “speculative buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 215.29 ($2.82).

Shares of CNE stock opened at GBX 194.80 ($2.55) on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 202.17 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 192.13. The company has a market cap of £964.70 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Cairn Energy has a 52 week low of GBX 122 ($1.60) and a 52 week high of GBX 223.60 ($2.93).

Cairn Energy PLC operates as an independent oil and gas exploration, development, and production company. It holds a portfolio of exploration, development, and production assets in the United Kingdom, Israel, Mauritania, Cote d'Ivoire, Mexico, and Suriname. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Edinburgh, the United Kingdom.

