Barclays (LON:BARC) Rating Reiterated by Morgan Stanley

Barclays (LON:BARC – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating restated by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research note issued on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on BARC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 240 ($3.14) target price on shares of Barclays in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 205 ($2.69) price objective on Barclays in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 210 ($2.75) price objective on Barclays in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Barclays in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, UBS Group set a GBX 260 ($3.41) target price on Barclays in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Barclays currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 262 ($3.43).

Barclays stock opened at GBX 159.42 ($2.09) on Wednesday. Barclays has a 52 week low of GBX 2.05 ($0.03) and a 52 week high of GBX 219.60 ($2.88). The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 195.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 190.84. The stock has a market cap of £26.72 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.36.

In related news, insider Tushar Morzaria sold 61,230 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 183 ($2.40), for a total value of £112,050.90 ($146,817.22).

Barclays PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

