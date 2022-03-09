Barclays Analysts Give Uniper (ETR:UN01) a €30.00 Price Target

Barclays set a €30.00 ($32.61) price target on Uniper (ETR:UN01 – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on UN01. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €34.00 ($36.96) price target on Uniper in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Credit Suisse Group set a €39.30 ($42.72) price target on Uniper in a report on Monday, January 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €35.50 ($38.59) price target on Uniper in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €42.00 ($45.65) price target on Uniper in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €35.50 ($38.59) price target on Uniper in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €36.47 ($39.64).

Shares of ETR:UN01 opened at €17.80 ($19.35) on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is €37.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €37.45. The firm has a market cap of $6.51 billion and a P/E ratio of -1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 132.22, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.96. Uniper has a 52-week low of €17.79 ($19.33) and a 52-week high of €42.45 ($46.14).

Uniper SE operates as an energy company. It operates in three segments: European Generation, Global Commodities, and Russian Power Generation. The company owns and operates various power and heat generation facilities, including fossil fuel power plants, such as coal, gas, oil, and combined gas and steam; and hydroelectric, nuclear, biomass, photovoltaic, and wind power plants.

