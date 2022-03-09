Bar Harbor Bankshares (NYSEAMERICAN:BHB) Short Interest Up 25.6% in February

Bar Harbor Bankshares (NYSEAMERICAN:BHB – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 107,500 shares, an increase of 25.6% from the January 31st total of 85,600 shares. Currently, 0.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 23,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.5 days.

Bar Harbor Bankshares stock opened at $29.02 on Wednesday. Bar Harbor Bankshares has a 52 week low of $25.16 and a 52 week high of $32.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market cap of $434.92 million, a P/E ratio of 11.12 and a beta of 0.84.

Bar Harbor Bankshares (NYSEAMERICAN:BHB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.01. Bar Harbor Bankshares had a return on equity of 9.88% and a net margin of 25.67%. The firm had revenue of $34.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.90 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Bar Harbor Bankshares will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 16th. Bar Harbor Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.78%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Bar Harbor Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Bar Harbor Bankshares by 56.7% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 38,911 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,126,000 after purchasing an additional 14,075 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Bar Harbor Bankshares by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,117,209 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,321,000 after purchasing an additional 10,795 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Bar Harbor Bankshares during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Bar Harbor Bankshares by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 423,192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,243,000 after purchasing an additional 5,369 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Bar Harbor Bankshares by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 20,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $598,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. 50.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bar Harbor Bankshares operates through its subsidiaries, which engages in the provision of commercial, retail, and wealth management banking services. It includes lending activities, acceptance of demand, savings and time deposits, business services, investment management, and trust and third-party brokerage services.

