Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 6,995 Shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp cut its stake in shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 361,855 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after selling 6,995 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in VMware were worth $53,808,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in VMware by 93.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,756,520 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $713,288,000 after acquiring an additional 2,302,135 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of VMware by 1,944.8% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,432,536 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $229,161,000 after purchasing an additional 1,362,479 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of VMware by 13.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,232,104 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $1,224,113,000 after buying an additional 982,947 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments LLC bought a new position in VMware in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $108,196,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in VMware by 1,382.5% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 394,902 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $63,173,000 after buying an additional 368,264 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.43% of the company’s stock.

In other VMware news, EVP Amy Fliegelman Olli sold 6,260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $782,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 27.80% of the company’s stock.

VMW has been the subject of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of VMware from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. TheStreet downgraded VMware from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. StockNews.com cut VMware from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. UBS Group cut their price objective on VMware from $125.00 to $119.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on shares of VMware in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $164.00 target price for the company. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.77.

Shares of VMW opened at $109.89 on Wednesday. VMware, Inc. has a one year low of $107.88 and a one year high of $172.00. The firm has a market cap of $46.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.50, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $123.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.57.

VMware (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The virtualization software provider reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.04). VMware had a net margin of 14.16% and a return on equity of 21.85%. The firm had revenue of $3.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.61 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that VMware, Inc. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

VMware, Inc engages in the provision of cloud infrastructure and business mobility. Its products include Software-Defined Data Center, Hybrid Cloud Computing, and End-User Computing. It supports modernizing data centers, integrating public clouds, empowering digital workspaces and transforming security.

