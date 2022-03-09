Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 3,413 Shares of LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp decreased its position in shares of LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 363,549 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 3,413 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in LHC Group were worth $57,044,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of LHC Group by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,021,004 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $787,844,000 after buying an additional 302,200 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of LHC Group by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,281,022 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $514,825,000 after purchasing an additional 85,022 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in LHC Group by 1.3% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 764,516 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $119,960,000 after buying an additional 9,468 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in shares of LHC Group by 21.6% during the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 667,904 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $104,260,000 after buying an additional 118,807 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in shares of LHC Group by 24.5% in the 3rd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 666,893 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $104,642,000 after acquiring an additional 131,328 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.30% of the company’s stock.

Get LHC Group alerts:

In other news, EVP Nicholas Gachassin III sold 800 shares of LHC Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.25, for a total transaction of $100,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on LHCG shares. Benchmark dropped their price objective on shares of LHC Group from $190.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. SVB Leerink increased their price target on LHC Group from $149.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on LHC Group from $184.00 to $181.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LHC Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $136.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.40.

NASDAQ LHCG opened at $133.91 on Wednesday. LHC Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $108.42 and a 1 year high of $223.63. The company has a market cap of $4.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.40. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $128.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06.

LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The health services provider reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $583.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $582.44 million. LHC Group had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 5.21%. LHC Group’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.40 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that LHC Group, Inc. will post 5.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About LHC Group (Get Rating)

LHC Group, Inc provides post-acute health care services to patients through its home nursing agencies, hospices and long-term acute care hospitals. The company operates through the following business segments: Home Health Services, Hospice Services, Home & Community-Based Services, Facility-Based Services and Healthcare Innovations.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LHCG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for LHC Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LHC Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.