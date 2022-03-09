Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 2,522 Shares of Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp trimmed its holdings in Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 828,237 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,522 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Stericycle were worth $56,295,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. AMG National Trust Bank boosted its stake in Stericycle by 1.3% during the third quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 15,095 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,026,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Madison Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Stericycle by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Madison Wealth Management now owns 5,910 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $402,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC increased its position in Stericycle by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 11,091 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $742,000 after buying an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in Stericycle by 2.1% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 13,367 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $914,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P boosted its holdings in Stericycle by 4.1% in the third quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 7,179 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $489,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SRCL opened at $54.76 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market cap of $5.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -176.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.43. Stericycle, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $53.25 and a fifty-two week high of $79.97.

Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The business services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.09). Stericycle had a negative net margin of 1.05% and a positive return on equity of 8.26%. The company had revenue of $657.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $662.25 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Stericycle, Inc. will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current year.

SRCL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered Stericycle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Stericycle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Stericycle from $77.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.00.

Stericycle, Inc engages in the provision of waste management services. It operates through the following segments: North America and International. The North America and International segments offer the following services: Regulated Waste and Compliance Services (RWCS), Secure Information Destruction Services (SID), Communication and Related Services (CRS).

