Bank of New York Mellon Corp Purchases 37,381 Shares of Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,224,472 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,381 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Cathay General Bancorp were worth $50,681,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Cathay General Bancorp by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,902,943 shares of the bank’s stock worth $120,155,000 after buying an additional 12,524 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Cathay General Bancorp by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,098,896 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $86,873,000 after purchasing an additional 78,453 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 994,467 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,142,000 after purchasing an additional 52,863 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its holdings in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 2.1% during the third quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 653,968 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,068,000 after purchasing an additional 13,727 shares during the period. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 3.8% in the third quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 510,291 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $21,121,000 after buying an additional 18,857 shares during the period. 68.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Cathay General Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 11th.

CATY stock opened at $44.36 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $45.93. Cathay General Bancorp has a 12 month low of $35.51 and a 12 month high of $48.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.67 and a beta of 1.26.

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.04. Cathay General Bancorp had a net margin of 41.37% and a return on equity of 12.15%. The business had revenue of $175.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $166.02 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cathay General Bancorp will post 4.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 24th. Cathay General Bancorp’s payout ratio is 35.79%.

Cathay General Bancorp is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers commercial mortgage loans, commercial loans, small business administration loans, residential mortgage loans, real estate construction loans, home equity lines of credit, and installment loans to individuals for automobile, household, and other consumer expenditures.

