Bank of New York Mellon Corp Boosts Holdings in Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 363,740 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,536 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Balchem were worth $52,767,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BCPC. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Balchem in the second quarter worth $420,000. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of Balchem by 31.5% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 33,856 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,444,000 after buying an additional 8,118 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Balchem by 27.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 202,467 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,577,000 after acquiring an additional 44,213 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Balchem during the 2nd quarter valued at about $618,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Balchem by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 40,845 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,361,000 after acquiring an additional 3,339 shares during the last quarter. 89.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Balchem alerts:

Shares of BCPC stock opened at $131.21 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.48 and a beta of 0.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $147.00 and a 200 day moving average of $151.55. Balchem Co. has a 52 week low of $119.37 and a 52 week high of $174.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Balchem (NASDAQ:BCPC – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The basic materials company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85. Balchem had a net margin of 12.03% and a return on equity of 13.06%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Balchem Co. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 28th were paid a $0.64 dividend. This is an increase from Balchem’s previous annual dividend of $0.58. This represents a yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 27th. Balchem’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.69%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BCPC. Sidoti upgraded shares of Balchem from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Balchem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on shares of Balchem from $170.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Balchem has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $160.50.

Balchem Profile (Get Rating)

Balchem Corp. provides marketing of specialty performance ingredients and products. It operates through the following segments: Human Nutrition and Health, Animal Nutrition and Health, Specialty Products and Industrial Products. The Human Nutrition and Health segment supplies ingredients in the food and beverage industry, providing customized solutions in powder, solid and liquid flavor delivery systems, spray dried emulsified powder systems, and cereal systems.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BCPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Balchem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Balchem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.