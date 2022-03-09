Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) Downgraded by National Bank Financial to Sector Perform Market Weight

National Bank Financial cut shares of Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO – Get Rating) (NYSE:BMO) from an outperform market weight rating to a sector perform market weight rating in a research report released on Sunday morning. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Bank of Montreal’s Q2 2022 earnings at $2.99 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $3.15 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $3.18 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $13.85 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $13.75 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. began coverage on Bank of Montreal in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued a buy rating and a C$159.00 price target for the company. Barclays upgraded Bank of Montreal from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price target for the company from C$140.00 to C$165.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on Bank of Montreal from C$169.00 to C$171.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. CIBC boosted their price target on Bank of Montreal from C$158.00 to C$160.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Bank of Montreal to C$162.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$148.96.

Shares of Bank of Montreal stock opened at C$143.02 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$145.33 and a 200 day moving average price of C$137.04. The company has a market capitalization of C$92.70 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.02. Bank of Montreal has a 1 year low of C$107.82 and a 1 year high of C$152.87.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 26th. Investors of record on Monday, May 2nd will be given a dividend of $1.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 29th. This represents a $5.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.72%. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.74%.

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, specialized banking programs, treasury and payment solutions, and risk management products for small business and commercial banking customers.

