Bank of Georgia Group PLC (LON:BGEO) Insider Alasdair (Al) Breach Acquires 5,000 Shares of Stock

Bank of Georgia Group PLC (LON:BGEO – Get Rating) insider Alasdair (Al) Breach purchased 5,000 shares of Bank of Georgia Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 974 ($12.76) per share, with a total value of £48,700 ($63,810.27).

On Monday, December 13th, Alasdair (Al) Breach purchased 6,142 shares of Bank of Georgia Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 1,579 ($20.69) per share, with a total value of £96,982.18 ($127,073.09).

Shares of LON:BGEO opened at GBX 1,072 ($14.05) on Wednesday. Bank of Georgia Group PLC has a 52 week low of GBX 960 ($12.58) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,696 ($22.22). The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1,479.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 1,536.35.

Bank of Georgia Group PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services in Georgia. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and BNB. The Retail Banking segment offers consumer loans, mortgage loans, overdrafts, credit cards, and other credit facilities; funds transfer and settlement services; and customers' deposits for individuals and legal entities under the Express, Bank of Georgia, MSME, and SOLO brands.

