Bank of America Upgrades Ball (NYSE:BLL) to Buy

Ball (NYSE:BLL – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has a $108.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock, up from their prior price target of $103.00. Bank of America‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 23.02% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets raised Ball from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $87.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Ball from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Truist Financial increased their target price on Ball from $100.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Citigroup cut Ball from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on Ball from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.00.

NYSE BLL opened at $87.79 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $28.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.13, a P/E/G ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. Ball has a 12 month low of $77.95 and a 12 month high of $98.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $91.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $92.27.

Ball (NYSE:BLL – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.54 billion. Ball had a return on equity of 31.47% and a net margin of 6.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Ball will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Nate C. Carey sold 8,563 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.90, for a total value of $786,939.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Betty J. Sapp purchased 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $87.00 per share, with a total value of $130,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BLL. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its position in Ball by 1,357.9% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 277 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ball during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in Ball by 33.1% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 466 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ball in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ball by 117.9% in the 4th quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 486 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the period. 82.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ball Company Profile

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods, and household products. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging North and Central America, Beverage Packaging South America, Beverage Packaging Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and Aerospace. The Beverage Packaging North and Central America segment includes multi-year supply contracts to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

