Bank of America Lowers Paragon 28 (NYSE:FNA) Price Target to $25.00

Paragon 28 (NYSE:FNA – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by stock analysts at Bank of America from $30.00 to $25.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 32.56% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on FNA. Zacks Investment Research raised Paragon 28 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price target on shares of Paragon 28 in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Paragon 28 from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. started coverage on Paragon 28 in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Paragon 28 in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Paragon 28 has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.14.

NYSE:FNA traded up $2.50 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $18.86. 1,606 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 152,636. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Paragon 28 has a 1-year low of $12.84 and a 1-year high of $25.41. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $15.76.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Paragon 28 in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Paragon 28 in the 4th quarter worth $42,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Paragon 28 in the 4th quarter worth $61,000. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Paragon 28 in the fourth quarter worth $88,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in shares of Paragon 28 in the fourth quarter worth $97,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.82% of the company’s stock.

Paragon 28 Inc is a medical device company exclusively focused on the foot and ankle orthopedic market. Paragon 28 Inc is based in ENGLEWOOD, Colo.

