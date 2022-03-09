Bank of America Lowers Dada Nexus (NASDAQ:DADA) Price Target to $28.70

Dada Nexus (NASDAQ:DADA – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by research analysts at Bank of America from $35.40 to $28.70 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 274.67% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on DADA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dada Nexus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Mizuho cut their target price on Dada Nexus from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised Dada Nexus from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $17.50 in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dada Nexus has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.48.

Dada Nexus stock traded up $1.22 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.66. The stock had a trading volume of 30,780 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,077,909. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.94 and a beta of 1.55. Dada Nexus has a 1-year low of $6.31 and a 1-year high of $34.43.

Dada Nexus (NASDAQ:DADA – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported ($2.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($1.67). Dada Nexus had a negative return on equity of 38.92% and a negative net margin of 35.94%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.36) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Dada Nexus will post -1.67 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dada Nexus by 61.3% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 35,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,000 after purchasing an additional 13,456 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dada Nexus during the fourth quarter worth approximately $597,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Dada Nexus by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 150,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,978,000 after acquiring an additional 3,242 shares during the period. Parametrica Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Dada Nexus during the fourth quarter worth approximately $170,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dada Nexus by 282.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 6,083 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.15% of the company’s stock.

Dada Nexus Limited operates platform of local on-demand retail and delivery in China. It operates JDDJ, a local on-demand retail platform for consumers, retailers, and brand owners; and Dada Now, a local on-demand delivery platform for merchants and individual senders in various industries and product categories.

