Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Shares Sold by IFM Investors Pty Ltd

IFM Investors Pty Ltd trimmed its stake in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,014,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 22,478 shares during the quarter. Bank of America comprises 0.8% of IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $45,127,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. PrairieView Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 162.5% in the 3rd quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. Core Alternative Capital purchased a new position in Bank of America in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Bank of America in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Private Ocean LLC increased its stake in Bank of America by 67.1% in the 3rd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new position in Bank of America in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 70.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently weighed in on BAC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Bank of America from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Robert W. Baird raised Bank of America from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Bank of America from $52.50 to $53.50 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.38.

Shares of NYSE BAC traded up $2.90 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $41.49. 3,367,116 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 58,299,785. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $339.56 billion, a PE ratio of 11.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.40. Bank of America Co. has a 52-week low of $35.81 and a 52-week high of $50.11. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $46.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.88.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $22.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.19 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 12.82% and a net margin of 34.07%. The business’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.60%.

In other news, insider Andrew M. Sieg sold 18,407 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.12, for a total transaction of $830,523.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

