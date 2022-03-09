Banco Santander (Brasil) (NYSE:BSBR) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A. (NYSE:BSBR – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 37,588 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 1,241,487 shares.The stock last traded at $6.38 and had previously closed at $5.83.
A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup cut shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) in a research note on Monday, January 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock.
The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.27. The stock has a market cap of $24.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.14.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Provida Pension Fund Administrator acquired a new position in shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) in the 4th quarter valued at $214,000. Qtron Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Qtron Investments LLC now owns 174,439 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $937,000 after purchasing an additional 14,434 shares during the period. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC boosted its stake in Banco Santander (Brasil) by 2,346.6% during the fourth quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 8,563 shares of the bank’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 8,213 shares during the period. Newfoundland Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) during the fourth quarter worth about $1,376,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) by 124.2% during the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 97,300 shares of the bank’s stock worth $523,000 after purchasing an additional 53,900 shares in the last quarter.
Banco Santander (Brasil) Company Profile (NYSE:BSBR)
Banco Santander (Brasil) SA engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Bank and Global Wholesale Banking. The Commercial Bank segment focuses on loans, cards, mortgages, consumer financing, payroll, agribusiness, micro credit, and corporate and private banking.
