Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (BME:BBVA) Given a €5.80 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada set a €5.80 ($6.30) target price on Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (BME:BBVA – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on BBVA. Morgan Stanley set a €7.30 ($7.93) target price on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from €6.30 ($6.85) to €6.25 ($6.79) in a report on Friday, February 4th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €7.60 ($8.26) target price on Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €7.30 ($7.93) target price on Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €6.40 ($6.96) price target on Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research report on Friday, November 19th.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria has a 1-year low of €6.51 ($7.08) and a 1-year high of €7.93 ($8.62).

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides retail banking, wholesale banking, asset management, and private banking services. It offers current accounts; and demand, savings, overnight, time, term, and subordinated deposits. The company also provides loan products; deals in securities; and manages pension funds.

