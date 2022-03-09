Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (BME:BBVA) Given a €5.80 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Posted by on Mar 9th, 2022

Royal Bank of Canada set a €5.80 ($6.30) target price on Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (BME:BBVA – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on BBVA. Morgan Stanley set a €7.30 ($7.93) target price on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from €6.30 ($6.85) to €6.25 ($6.79) in a report on Friday, February 4th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €7.60 ($8.26) target price on Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €7.30 ($7.93) target price on Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €6.40 ($6.96) price target on Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research report on Friday, November 19th.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria has a 1-year low of €6.51 ($7.08) and a 1-year high of €7.93 ($8.62).

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Company Profile (Get Rating)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides retail banking, wholesale banking, asset management, and private banking services. It offers current accounts; and demand, savings, overnight, time, term, and subordinated deposits. The company also provides loan products; deals in securities; and manages pension funds.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.