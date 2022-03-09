Balyasny Asset Management LLC Takes $428,000 Position in EVO Payments, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOP)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of EVO Payments, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOP – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 18,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $428,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EVOP. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of EVO Payments by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 12,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after buying an additional 814 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in EVO Payments by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 17,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $487,000 after purchasing an additional 2,146 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in EVO Payments by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 156,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,353,000 after purchasing an additional 7,413 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in EVO Payments by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,030,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,578,000 after purchasing an additional 89,360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in EVO Payments by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 324,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,001,000 after purchasing an additional 8,024 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.21% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on EVOP shares. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of EVO Payments in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Citigroup raised shares of EVO Payments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Northcoast Research raised shares of EVO Payments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of EVO Payments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of EVO Payments from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, EVO Payments presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.33.

In other EVO Payments news, Director Gregory S. Pope purchased 20,000 shares of EVO Payments stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $22.61 per share, with a total value of $452,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 42.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of EVOP stock opened at $22.76 on Wednesday. EVO Payments, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.07 and a 12-month high of $31.99. The company has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -569.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.60. The business’s 50 day moving average is $24.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.61.

EVO Payments (NASDAQ:EVOP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.04. EVO Payments had a net margin of 1.74% and a negative return on equity of 11.14%. The company had revenue of $133.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.51 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.23 earnings per share. EVO Payments’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that EVO Payments, Inc. will post 1.07 EPS for the current year.

EVO Payments, Inc is a holding company, which provides payments technology and services. It offers payment and commerce solutions. The firm operates through the Americas and Europe geographical segments. The Americas segment is composed of the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The Europe segment includes operations in the Czech Republic, Germany, Ireland, Poland, Spain, and the United Kingdom, as well as supporting merchants in France, Austria, Italy, the Nordics, and other Central and Eastern European.

