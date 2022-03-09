Balyasny Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV – Get Rating) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 3,660 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $316,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of AeroVironment during the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AeroVironment during the third quarter worth approximately $54,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in shares of AeroVironment by 350.0% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 900 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Symons Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AeroVironment during the third quarter worth approximately $208,000. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC grew its position in shares of AeroVironment by 7.7% during the third quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 2,772 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. 85.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of AeroVironment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of AeroVironment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $64.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AeroVironment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com lowered shares of AeroVironment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, lowered shares of AeroVironment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.25.

AeroVironment stock opened at $75.60 on Wednesday. AeroVironment, Inc. has a one year low of $52.03 and a one year high of $128.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a current ratio of 4.05. The business has a fifty day moving average of $61.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.31. The company has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -2,519.16 and a beta of 0.28.

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The aerospace company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $90.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $107.01 million. AeroVironment had a positive return on equity of 8.14% and a negative net margin of 0.11%. AeroVironment’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.14 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that AeroVironment, Inc. will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.

AeroVironment, Inc engages in the design, development, production, support and operation of unmanned aircraft systems and electric transportation solutions. The company was founded by Paul B. MacCready, Jr. in July 1971 and is headquartered in Arlington, VA.

