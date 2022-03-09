Balyasny Asset Management LLC Has $526,000 Holdings in ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its stake in ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH – Get Rating) by 391.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 96,252 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 76,678 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC’s holdings in ContextLogic were worth $526,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of ContextLogic during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $355,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in ContextLogic during the second quarter worth $152,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in ContextLogic by 57.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 144,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,907,000 after buying an additional 52,772 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of ContextLogic by 142.1% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 214,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,830,000 after buying an additional 126,148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of ContextLogic by 625.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 235,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,105,000 after buying an additional 203,292 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.80% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Piotr Szulczewski sold 77,886 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.00, for a total transaction of $233,658.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Ying Vivian Liu sold 103,605 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.40, for a total transaction of $248,652.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 612,785 shares of company stock worth $1,571,825 over the last three months. 40.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on WISH. UBS Group lowered shares of ContextLogic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $4.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on ContextLogic from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on ContextLogic from $12.00 to $9.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised ContextLogic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of ContextLogic from $7.50 to $5.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.17.

Shares of ContextLogic stock opened at $2.03 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.50 and a beta of -0.25. ContextLogic Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.83 and a 1-year high of $20.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.21.

ContextLogic (NASDAQ:WISH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.01. ContextLogic had a negative net margin of 17.31% and a negative return on equity of 32.74%. The firm had revenue of $289.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $309.82 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($3.04) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 63.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that ContextLogic Inc. will post -0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ContextLogic Inc operates as a mobile ecommerce company in Europe, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates Wish platform that connects users to merchants. It also provides marketplace and logistics services to merchants. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

